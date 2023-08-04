On Friday, Willson Contreras (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .249 with 22 doubles, 11 home runs and 36 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 91st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 48th and he is 84th in slugging.

In 50 of 90 games this year (55.6%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has homered in nine games this year (10.0%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this year (27 of 90), with two or more RBI eight times (8.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 34.4% of his games this season (31 of 90), he has scored, and in seven of those games (7.8%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 45 .252 AVG .247 .335 OBP .353 .415 SLG .430 16 XBH 17 5 HR 6 19 RBI 21 44/16 K/BB 41/20 5 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings