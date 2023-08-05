Spain will play Switzerland in the Round of 16 of the 2023 Women's World Cup, on August 5 at 1:00 AM ET. To reach the knockout rounds, Spain finished second in Group C, and Switzerland was the runner-up in Group A.

Spain is -276 to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals, and Switzerland is +750. An over/under of 2.5 goals has been set for this match.

Spain vs. Switzerland Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 1:00 AM ET

1:00 AM ET Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Eden Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 Spain Moneyline: -276

-276 Switzerland Moneyline: +750

Spain vs. Switzerland World Cup Betting Insights

The two teams combine to score 3.4 goals per game, 0.9 more than this match's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 1.3 goals per game, 1.2 fewer than this match's over/under.

Spain has compiled a 2-0-1 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this tournament.

Spain has played as a moneyline favorite of -276 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.

Switzerland drew the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

Switzerland has not entered a game this tournament as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +750 odds on them winning this game.

Spain World Cup Stats

In three matches in Women's World Cup, Jennifer Hermoso has helped spur Spain with two goals and one assist.

Alba Redondo has scored two goals with zero assists in three matches for Spain in Women's World Cup.

Although Eva Navarro has not scored a goal in Women's World Cup (three matches), she has collected two assists for Spain.

In Spain's action in Women's World Cup, Esther Gonzalez has contributed one goal (in three games played).

Switzerland World Cup Stats

Seraina Piubel has tallied one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup (three games).

Ramona Bachmann has totaled one goal for Switzerland in Women's World Cup.

Spain vs. Switzerland Recent Performance

So far this year, Spain is 8-0-2 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +29. In 2022, it was 6-5-2 in such matches (+16 goal differential).

Spain was defeated on July 31 against Japan by a final score of 4-0. Spain took two more shots in the contest, nine to seven.

So far this year, Switzerland is 1-5-0 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 0-1-5 in such matches (-16 goal differential).

Switzerland drew New Zealand 0-0 in its last match on July 30. New Zealand outshot Switzerland 12 to three.

Spain Roster

Name Age Number Club Misa Rodriguez 24 1 Real Madrid (Spain) Ona Batlle 24 2 Manchester United WFC (England) Teresa Abilleira Duenas 23 3 Real Madrid (Spain) Irene Paredes 32 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ivana Andres 29 5 Real Madrid (Spain) Aitana Bonmati 25 6 FC Barcelona (Spain) Irene Guerrero 26 7 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Mariona 27 8 FC Barcelona (Spain) Esther Gonzalez 30 9 Real Madrid (Spain) Jennifer Hermoso 33 10 CF Pachuca (Mexico) Alexia Putellas 29 11 FC Barcelona (Spain) Oihane Hernandez 23 12 Real Madrid (Spain) Enith Salon 21 13 Valencia CF (Spain) Laia Codina 23 14 FC Barcelona (Spain) Eva Navarro 22 15 Atletico Madrid (Spain) Maria Perez 21 16 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alba Redondo 26 17 Levante UD (Spain) Salma Paralluelo 19 18 FC Barcelona (Spain) Olga Carmona 23 19 Real Madrid (Spain) Rocio Galvez 26 20 Real Madrid (Spain) Claudia Zornoza Sanchez 32 21 Real Madrid (Spain) Athenea Del Castillo 22 22 Real Madrid (Spain) Cata Coll 22 23 FC Barcelona (Spain)

Switzerland Roster

Name Age Number Club Gaelle Thalmann 37 1 Real Betis Seville (Spain) Julia Stierli 26 2 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Lara Marti 23 3 Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) Laura Felber 21 4 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Noelle Maritz 27 5 Arsenal WFC (England) Geraldine Reuteler 24 6 Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) Amira Arfaoui 23 7 - Nadine Riesen 23 8 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic 32 9 FC Barcelona (Spain) Ramona Bachmann 32 10 Paris Saint-Germain (France) Coumba Sow 28 11 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Livia Peng 21 12 Levante UD (Spain) Lia Walti 30 13 Arsenal WFC (England) Marion Rey 24 14 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Luana Buhler 27 15 TSG Hoffenheim (Germany) Sandrine Mauron 26 16 Servette Geneva (Switzerland) Seraina Piubel 23 17 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Viola Calligaris 27 18 Levante UD (Spain) Eseosa Aigbogun 30 19 Paris FC (France) Fabienne Humm 36 20 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Seraina Friedli 30 21 FC Zurich (Switzerland) Meriame Terchoun 27 22 Dijon FCO (France) Alisha Lehmann 24 23 Aston Villa WFC (England)

