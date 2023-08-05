The St. Louis Cardinals will look to Lars Nootbaar for continued offensive production when they square off against Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth-best in MLB action with 155 total home runs.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals are seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (519 total).

The Cardinals rank sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals' 8.3 strikeouts per game rank 13th in baseball.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.54).

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.452).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Matz is trying to record his third straight quality start in this game.

Matz is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages four innings per appearance on the hill.

He is trying to have his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 7/30/2023 Cubs W 3-0 Home Steven Matz Kyle Hendricks 8/1/2023 Twins L 3-2 Home Miles Mikolas Pablo Lopez 8/2/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Joe Ryan 8/3/2023 Twins L 5-3 Home Matthew Liberatore Sonny Gray 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies - Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies - Home Jack Flaherty Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays - Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays - Away Dakota Hudson Shane McClanahan 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke

