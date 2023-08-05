On Saturday, August 5, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (43-66) at Busch Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET.

The Rockies are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Cardinals (-250). The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Steven Matz - STL (2-7, 4.06 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (1-0, 4.22 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that St. Louis has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 39 wins in the 94 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have won all of their nine games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Willson Contreras 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+110)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +15000 - 4th

