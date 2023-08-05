Lucas Glover is in third place, with a score of -10, after the second round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.

Looking to wager on Lucas Glover at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Lucas Glover Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Glover has shot below par on 14 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 14 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 15 rounds, Glover has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Glover has two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Glover finished within three shots of the leader twice and five or fewer strokes back four times. He carded a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -6 266 0 16 3 5 $2.1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Glover's past 12 appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 34th.

Glover has made the cut six times in his previous 12 entries in this event.

Glover finished seventh when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 120 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 142 yards shorter than the average course Glover has played in the past year (7,273).

Glover's Last Time Out

Glover was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 49th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Glover shot better than only 32% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Glover carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Glover did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Glover had fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 6.4 on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that most recent tournament, Glover carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Glover finished the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Glover finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Glover's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.