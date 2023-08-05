The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman and his .811 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his most recent appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Rockies.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .245.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 101st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 70th and he is 15th in slugging.

Gorman has recorded a hit in 56 of 96 games this year (58.3%), including 19 multi-hit games (19.8%).

In 20.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 36.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

In 39.6% of his games this season (38 of 96), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .296 AVG .196 .383 OBP .278 .605 SLG .423 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 59/22 K/BB 56/19 4 SB 3

