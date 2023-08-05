On Saturday, Tommy Edman (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .235 with 15 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 24 walks.

In 54.1% of his 85 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 33 games this year (38.8%), including 10 multi-run games (11.8%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .252 AVG .215 .294 OBP .302 .371 SLG .392 10 XBH 15 4 HR 3 19 RBI 10 28/8 K/BB 25/16 7 SB 7

Rockies Pitching Rankings