When the Tampa Bay Rays (68-46) play the St. Louis Cardinals (49-64) at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, August 8 at 6:40 PM ET, Wander Franco will be looking for his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Cardinals have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Rays (-175). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Cardinals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (12-6, 3.46 ERA) vs Miles Mikolas - STL (6-7, 4.29 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 91 games this season and won 60 (65.9%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 32-13 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (71.1% winning percentage).

Tampa Bay has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays went 4-2 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have played as an underdog of +145 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Cardinals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+190)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

