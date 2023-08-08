The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 117 hits, batting .282 this season with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Arenado is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 71.0% of his games this year (76 of 107), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (30.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 107), and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Arenado has driven home a run in 44 games this year (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 43 games this season (40.2%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .310 AVG .252 .362 OBP .299 .516 SLG .500 23 XBH 23 10 HR 13 38 RBI 41 40/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

