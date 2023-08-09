Wednesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (69-46) against the St. Louis Cardinals (49-65) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on August 9.

The probable starters are Jalen Beeks (2-3) for the Rays and Dakota Hudson (2-0) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN

Cardinals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (45.7%) in those games.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (527 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule