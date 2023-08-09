The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cardinals have +130 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -155 +130 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total two times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups. For three consecutive games, St. Louis and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being nine runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (45.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis is 3-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +130 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 54 of its 111 chances.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 24-32 23-20 26-44 38-48 11-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.