Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Wander Franco, Nolan Arenado and others in the Tampa Bay Rays-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 118 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 80 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.330/.513 on the season.

Arenado hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 vs. Twins Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 22 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 57 RBI (119 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.

He's slashed .275/.362/.451 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 4 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 116 hits with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, 40 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 29 bases.

He has a .272/.336/.455 slash line so far this year.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Tigers Aug. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Tigers Aug. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has recorded 118 hits with 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.

He's slashed .322/.403/.514 so far this season.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 8 4-for-4 1 0 1 4 at Tigers Aug. 6 3-for-5 3 1 2 7 at Tigers Aug. 5 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Aug. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Aug. 2 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

