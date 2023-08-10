Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (50-65) going head-to-head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on August 10.

The probable pitchers are Zack Littell (2-2) for the Rays and Matthew Liberatore (1-4) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 3, Cardinals 2.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-3.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 22, or 46.8%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on St. Louis this season with a +150 moneyline set for this game.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (533 total), St. Louis is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule