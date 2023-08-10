Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will see Matthew Liberatore at the rubber for the St. Louis Cardinals in the final game of a three-game series, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 159 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 358 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks seventh in MLB with a .431 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

St. Louis has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 533 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .330 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.440 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Liberatore (1-4) for his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Liberatore has made four starts of five or more innings in nine chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Rockies L 9-4 Home Adam Wainwright Chris Flexen 8/5/2023 Rockies W 6-2 Home Steven Matz Ty Blach 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays - Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals - Away Adam Wainwright Zack Greinke 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson JP Sears 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.