The Tampa Bay Rays (69-47) and St. Louis Cardinals (50-65) play a rubber match on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Rays will give the nod to Zack Littell (2-2, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (1-4, 6.93 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (2-2, 4.04 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-4, 6.93 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (1-4) takes the mound first for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 6.93 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.93 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .314 to his opponents.

Liberatore has one quality start under his belt this season.

Liberatore has put up four starts this campaign where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

The Rays will send Littell (2-2) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.04 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .288.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Littell has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

