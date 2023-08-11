Dylan Coleman takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Friday against Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals -110 moneyline odds. A 10.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Cardinals vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 48 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (47.9%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has won 23 of its 48 games, or 47.9%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis' games have gone over the total in 55 of its 113 chances.

The Cardinals have an against the spread mark of 1-7-0 in eight games with a line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 26-32 23-20 28-44 39-48 12-16

