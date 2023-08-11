On Friday, Lars Nootbaar (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Coleman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman

Dylan Coleman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .378 this season while batting .280 with 51 walks and 56 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 54th in slugging.

Nootbaar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

In 66.7% of his 84 games this season, Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 29 games this year (34.5%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (9.5%) he had two or more.

In 41 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .258 AVG .300 .358 OBP .398 .404 SLG .506 10 XBH 20 6 HR 6 17 RBI 20 31/25 K/BB 41/26 3 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings