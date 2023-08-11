The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Dylan Coleman and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman

Dylan Coleman TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .242 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 110th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 59.4% of his 101 games this season, Gorman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 19.8% of his games in 2023 (20 of 101), and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 35 games this year (34.7%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (18.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 38.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.9%.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 51 .292 AVG .194 .376 OBP .271 .585 SLG .406 22 XBH 18 14 HR 10 43 RBI 24 62/22 K/BB 61/19 4 SB 3

