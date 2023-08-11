Taylor Motter Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Royals - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Taylor Motter -- batting .156 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals, with Dylan Coleman on the hill, on August 11 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Dylan Coleman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has two doubles and four walks while batting .180.
- Motter has picked up a hit in eight games this season (47.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Motter has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.208
|AVG
|.154
|.240
|OBP
|.241
|.250
|SLG
|.192
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.11).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Coleman takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 17 times this season.
- In his 17 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .286 against him. He has a 10.05 ERA and averages 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
