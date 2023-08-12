Saturday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66) and Kansas City Royals (38-80) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on August 12.

The probable starters are Steven Matz (3-7) for the Cardinals and Cole Ragans (3-3) for the Royals.

Cardinals vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Cardinals vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 24 out of the 57 games, or 42.1%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has a record of 16-21 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 546 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).

Cardinals Schedule