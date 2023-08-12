Lars Nootbaar and Kyle Isbel will look to continue their recent offensive production when the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Cardinals are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to win. A 9.5-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -140 +115 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Cardinals have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have gone 24-33 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 42.1% of those games).

St. Louis has a record of 17-23 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (42.5% winning percentage).

The Cardinals have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 56 times this season for a 56-54-4 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered only 12.5% of their games this season, going 1-7-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 26-33 23-20 28-45 39-49 12-16

