The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner will square off against Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB play with 163 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is sixth in baseball with a .433 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

St. Louis ranks 12th in runs scored with 546 (4.7 per game).

The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-best average in MLB.

St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

St. Louis' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fourth-highest WHIP (1.438).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Steven Matz (3-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Matz is looking to continue a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Matz is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had nine appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Rockies L 1-0 Home Zack Thompson Austin Gomber 8/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Miles Mikolas Zach Eflin 8/9/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Dakota Hudson Jalen Beeks 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals - Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics - Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics - Home Dakota Hudson JP Sears 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Steven Matz Kodai Senga

