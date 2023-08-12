The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson is hitting .219 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Carlson has gotten a hit in 37 of 73 games this year (50.7%), including nine multi-hit games (12.3%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (5.5%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.

Carlson has had at least one RBI in 24.7% of his games this year (18 of 73), with two or more RBI seven times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 24 of 73 games (32.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 33 .220 AVG .219 .307 OBP .330 .350 SLG .313 10 XBH 4 3 HR 2 16 RBI 11 22/13 K/BB 27/13 2 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings