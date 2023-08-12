The MLB schedule today, which includes the Baltimore Orioles versus the Seattle Mariners, is sure to please.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Mets (52-63) play the Atlanta Braves (73-41)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 26 HR, 70 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -216 +178 11

The Toronto Blue Jays (65-53) play the Chicago Cubs (60-56)

The Cubs will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.278 AVG, 9 HR, 59 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -116 -104 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (61-55) host the Detroit Tigers (52-64)

The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.260 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.260 AVG, 26 HR, 79 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.222 AVG, 17 HR, 61 RBI)

BOS Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -193 +163 9.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (70-48) host the Cleveland Guardians (56-61)

The Guardians will hit the field at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.281 AVG, 17 HR, 59 RBI)

Wander Franco (.281 AVG, 17 HR, 59 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 65 RBI)

TB Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -149 +127 8

The Miami Marlins (60-57) play host to the New York Yankees (60-56)

The Yankees will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.366 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.366 AVG, 3 HR, 52 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.271 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)

MIA Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -167 +142 7.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (65-52) face the Minnesota Twins (60-58)

The Twins will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.302 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI) MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.229 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)

PHI Moneyline MIN Moneyline Total -113 -107 9

The Pittsburgh Pirates (52-64) take on the Cincinnati Reds (61-57)

The Reds will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.271 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.271 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

CIN Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -115 -105 9.5

The Washington Nationals (51-66) play the Oakland Athletics (33-83)

The Athletics will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.283 AVG, 20 HR, 67 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 1 HR, 35 RBI)

WSH Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -123 +104 9.5

The Kansas City Royals (38-80) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (51-66)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)

Bobby Witt Jr. (.270 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.282 AVG, 24 HR, 81 RBI)

STL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -144 +122 9.5

The Chicago White Sox (47-70) play the Milwaukee Brewers (63-54)

The Brewers will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI)

Luis Robert (.271 AVG, 31 HR, 65 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.290 AVG, 16 HR, 65 RBI)

MIL Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -162 +137 8.5

The New York Mets (52-63) play host to the Atlanta Braves (73-41)

The Braves will take to the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.226 AVG, 35 HR, 87 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.337 AVG, 26 HR, 70 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -217 +180 8

The Houston Astros (67-50) face the Los Angeles Angels (58-59)

The Angels will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.293 AVG, 21 HR, 84 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.305 AVG, 40 HR, 83 RBI)

HOU Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -188 +159 9.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (57-59) play host to the San Diego Padres (56-60)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.274 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

Corbin Carroll (.274 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.272 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

ARI Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -149 +127 9

The San Francisco Giants (62-54) host the Texas Rangers (69-47)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Fubo Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.266 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)

LaMonte Wade Jr (.266 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.280 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

SF Moneyline TEX Moneyline Total -124 +105 8

The Los Angeles Dodgers (69-46) face the Colorado Rockies (45-71)

The Rockies will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Fubo Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.346 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.346 AVG, 23 HR, 83 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.250 AVG, 19 HR, 59 RBI)

LAD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -316 +252 9

The Seattle Mariners (63-52) host the Baltimore Orioles (71-45)

The Orioles will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.259 AVG, 19 HR, 66 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.259 AVG, 19 HR, 66 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.274 AVG, 16 HR, 57 RBI)

SEA Moneyline BAL Moneyline Total -167 +141 8

