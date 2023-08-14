Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Athletics on August 14, 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals host the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Miles Mikolas Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Mikolas Stats
- Miles Mikolas (6-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 26th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
- The 34-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 41st, 1.281 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Mikolas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Aug. 8
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Twins
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|6
|3
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 27
|0.2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 22
|5.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 17
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|3
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Miles Mikolas' player props with BetMGM.
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has recorded 125 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashing .287/.335/.511 so far this season.
- Arenado hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 123 hits with 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .273/.360/.444 so far this year.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 9
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Aug. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .237/.325/.461 so far this season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.