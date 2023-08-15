Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with Spenser Watkins on the hill, on August 15 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .280 with 53 walks and 59 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (27.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has an RBI in 31 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|45
|.253
|AVG
|.304
|.355
|OBP
|.403
|.396
|SLG
|.506
|10
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|21
|32/26
|K/BB
|43/27
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Watkins will make his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went 3 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 5-6 record, had a 4.70 ERA, and a 1.415 WHIP.
