Tyler O'Neill Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tyler O'Neill (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Spenser Watkins. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while hitting .238.
- O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this season (30 of 46), with at least two hits seven times (15.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- O'Neill has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39.1% of his games this year (18 of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.260
|AVG
|.217
|.352
|OBP
|.286
|.468
|SLG
|.337
|8
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|9
|24/11
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.3 per game).
- Watkins makes his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- Last season he finished with a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP over his 23 games, putting together a 5-6 record.
