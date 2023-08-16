Cardinals vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 16
Wednesday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (54-66) and Oakland Athletics (33-87) matching up at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:45 PM ET on August 16.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Matthew Liberatore (2-4, 5.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Paul Blackburn (2-3, 4.52 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Cardinals have won 27 out of the 60 games, or 45%, in which they've been favored.
- St. Louis has a record of 7-8, a 46.7% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- St. Louis has scored 564 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 10
|@ Rays
|W 5-2
|Matthew Liberatore vs Zack Littell
|August 11
|@ Royals
|L 12-8
|Adam Wainwright vs Dylan Coleman
|August 12
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Steven Matz vs Cole Ragans
|August 14
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs JP Sears
|August 15
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Spenser Watkins
|August 16
|Athletics
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Paul Blackburn
|August 17
|Mets
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs José Quintana
|August 18
|Mets
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Kodai Senga
|August 19
|Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 20
|Mets
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs David Peterson
|August 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bailey Falter
