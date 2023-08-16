The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt ready for the final of a three-game series against Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Time: 6:45 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are fifth-best in MLB play with 169 total home runs.

St. Louis is sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.259).

St. Louis is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (564 total).

The Cardinals rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .333.

Cardinals batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 27th in the majors.

St. Louis' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.429).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.

Liberatore is looking to collect his third quality start of the year.

Liberatore will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.1 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/10/2023 Rays W 5-2 Away Matthew Liberatore Zack Littell 8/11/2023 Royals L 12-8 Away Adam Wainwright Dylan Coleman 8/12/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Steven Matz Cole Ragans 8/14/2023 Athletics W 7-5 Home Miles Mikolas JP Sears 8/15/2023 Athletics W 6-2 Home Dakota Hudson Spenser Watkins 8/16/2023 Athletics - Home Matthew Liberatore Paul Blackburn 8/17/2023 Mets - Home Adam Wainwright José Quintana 8/18/2023 Mets - Home Zack Thompson Kodai Senga 8/19/2023 Mets - Home Miles Mikolas Carlos Carrasco 8/20/2023 Mets - Home Dakota Hudson David Peterson 8/21/2023 Pirates - Away Matthew Liberatore Bailey Falter

