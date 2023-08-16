The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks while batting .279.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 116 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.3% of them.

He has homered in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 57 .285 AVG .272 .398 OBP .338 .480 SLG .438 23 XBH 21 10 HR 9 32 RBI 30 63/40 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings