Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .816 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the hill, on August 16 at 6:45 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman is batting .450 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Edman has picked up a hit in 56.4% of his 94 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 94), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.4% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.5% of his games this season (39 of 94), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .261 AVG .238 .307 OBP .321 .403 SLG .469 13 XBH 20 5 HR 6 23 RBI 14 30/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

