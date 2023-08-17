Taylor Motter -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the hill, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter has three doubles and four walks while batting .194.

In 10 of 20 games this year (50.0%), Motter has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Motter has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 20 games so far this year.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 .222 AVG .154 .243 OBP .241 .278 SLG .192 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 13/1 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings