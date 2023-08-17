Tyler O'Neill -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .234 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

O'Neill has had a hit in 31 of 48 games this season (64.6%), including multiple hits seven times (14.6%).

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.9% of his games this year, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 18 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .250 AVG .217 .337 OBP .286 .440 SLG .337 8 XBH 6 4 HR 2 6 RBI 9 26/11 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings