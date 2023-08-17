On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Athletics.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks while batting .261.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Contreras is batting .438 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 57 of 98 games this year (58.2%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.5%).

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.2%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 31 games this season (31.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 34 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .262 AVG .260 .347 OBP .366 .423 SLG .468 17 XBH 20 5 HR 8 21 RBI 28 45/18 K/BB 45/22 5 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings