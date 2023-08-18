A match in the Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals is next for Laslo Djere, and he will go up against Sebastian Baez. Djere has the fourth-best odds to win (+600) at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Winston-Salem Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Djere at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Djere's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 (at 7:50 PM ET), Djere will face Baez, after beating Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-4 in the last round.

Djere is listed at -155 to win his next matchup versus Baez. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Djere? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Djere Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Djere beat No. 133-ranked Michelsen, 6-4, 6-4.

The 28-year-old Djere is 34-28 over the past year and is still seeking his first tournament title.

Djere is 14-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Djere has played 25.1 games per match in his 62 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Djere, in 28 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 26 games per match and won 49.0% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Djere has been victorious in 20% of his return games and 80.7% of his service games.

On hard courts, Djere, over the past year, has claimed 77.4% of his service games and 19.3% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.