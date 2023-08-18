Lin Zhu will face Caroline Garcia next in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals. Zhu's odds to win it all at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica are +1800.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Tennis in the Land and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Zhu at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zhu's Next Match

Zhu will face Garcia in the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 AM ET, after getting past Julia Grabher in the last round 6-4, 6-1.

Zhu has current moneyline odds of +170 to win her next match versus Garcia. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Zhu? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Zhu Stats

Zhu defeated Grabher 6-4, 6-1 on Tuesday in the Round of 16.

Zhu is 24-20 over the past year, with one tournament title.

On hard courts over the past year, Zhu has won one title, and her record is 20-15.

Through 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Zhu has played 21.1 games per match. She won 50.3% of them.

In her 35 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Zhu has played 21.4 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Zhu has won 62.0% of her games on serve, and 38.9% on return.

Zhu has claimed 61.6% of her service games on hard courts and 40.3% of her return games over the past year.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.