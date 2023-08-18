A round of 64 match is next for Mitchell Krueger in the Winston-Salem Open, and he will play Pavel Kotov. Krueger is +6600 to win at Wake Forest University Tennis Complex.

Krueger at the 2023 Winston-Salem Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: August 18-27

August 18-27 Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Krueger's Next Match

After his 6-2, 6-3 victory over Inaki Montes-de la Torre on Sunday, Krueger will play Kotov in the round of 64 on Monday, August 21 at 3:20 PM ET.

Krueger Stats

Krueger is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Montes-de la Torre in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In nine tournaments over the past 12 months, Krueger has gone 7-8 and has not won a title.

Krueger is 7-8 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Krueger, over the past year, has played 15 matches across all court types, and 23.1 games per match.

In his 15 matches on hard courts over the past year, Krueger has played 23.1 games per match.

Over the past year, Krueger has won 84.9% of his service games, and he has won 15.7% of his return games.

On hard courts, Krueger, over the past year, has been victorious in 84.9% of his service games and 15.7% of his return games.

