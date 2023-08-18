Taylor Motter vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Taylor Motter, who went 0-for-1 last time out, battle Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Taylor Motter At The Plate
- Motter has three doubles and five walks while batting .190.
- This season, Motter has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 21 games (47.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 21 games this year.
- Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 21 games so far this season.
Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|.216
|AVG
|.154
|.256
|OBP
|.241
|.270
|SLG
|.192
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|14/2
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lucchesi takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 30-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
