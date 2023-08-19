Saturday's contest at Busch Stadium has the St. Louis Cardinals (54-69) going head to head against the New York Mets (57-66) at 7:15 PM ET (on August 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cardinals, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (9-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-8) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cardinals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 2-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games.

The Cardinals have come away with 23 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious 19 times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (567 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule