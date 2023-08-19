The New York Mets (57-66) will aim to keep a three-game winning streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals (54-69) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (9-6) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (6-8) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (9-6, 3.30 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (6-8, 4.27 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals will send Mikolas (6-8) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 103 strikeouts through 147 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.27, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.

Mikolas is trying to secure his 11th quality start of the year.

Mikolas is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 26 appearances this season.

Miles Mikolas vs. Mets

He will take the hill against a Mets offense that ranks 26th in the league with 961 total hits (on a .237 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .401 (21st in the league) with 157 total home runs (10th in MLB play).

Mikolas has thrown six innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out one against the Mets this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

Senga (9-6) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.30, a 2.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.288.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Senga will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 22 chances this season.

Kodai Senga vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 567 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They are batting .257 for the campaign with 170 home runs, sixth in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Cardinals one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-26 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in 6 2/3 innings.

