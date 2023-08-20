The 2023 Women's World Cup is currently in the Round of 16 portion of the tournament, with one game on the docket for Thursday, August 10, as teams look to advance to the quarterfinals.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's Women's World Cup action.

Thursday's Women's World Cup Match

One match is slated for today. Here's the day's agenda:

Spain vs. Netherlands: 9:00 PM ET on August 10 (TV: FOX US)

2023 Women's World Cup Favorites

Want to know which teams are the cream of the crop at this year's Women's World Cup? We've got the top favorites -- and the most up-to-date title odds -- below:

England: +275

Spain: +300

Japan: +450

France: +500

Australia: +850

Netherlands: +1100

Sweden: +1100

Colombia: +2800

Norway: +5000

Switzerland: +10000

