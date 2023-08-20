Sunday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (54-70) and the New York Mets (58-66) at Busch Stadium should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Cardinals securing the victory. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on August 20.

The Cardinals will look to Dakota Hudson (4-0) versus the Mets and Carlos Carrasco (3-6).

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

This season, the Cardinals have won 27 out of the 62 games, or 43.5%, in which they've been favored.

St. Louis has entered 35 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 16-19 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 569 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule