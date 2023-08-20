Pete Alonso and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Busch Stadium on Sunday (beginning at 2:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Dakota Hudson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Hudson Stats

Dakota Hudson (4-0) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his fifth start of the season.

Hudson will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Hudson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Aug. 15 6.2 5 2 2 3 1 at Rays Aug. 9 5.0 7 3 3 2 1 vs. Twins Aug. 2 7.0 2 3 3 7 3 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 4.1 9 5 5 3 2 at Cubs Jul. 22 2.0 1 0 0 2 2

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 22 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 32 walks and 85 RBI (131 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashing .285/.331/.511 on the year.

Arenado has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs and three RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 19 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 129 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 65 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .273/.362/.447 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 13 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs, 50 walks and 93 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .224/.325/.532 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 19 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 at Cardinals Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 116 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashed .252/.335/.465 so far this year.

Lindor enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .317 with three doubles, two walks and six RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 19 4-for-5 3 0 1 5 1 at Cardinals Aug. 18 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 17 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 16 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

