After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Carlos Carrasco) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Mets.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado has 131 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .511, both of which rank first among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

In 71.2% of his 118 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 24 games this year (20.3%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 41.5% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 41.5% of his games this season (49 of 118), he has scored, and in eight of those games (6.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .304 AVG .265 .351 OBP .309 .515 SLG .507 25 XBH 25 12 HR 14 41 RBI 44 45/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings