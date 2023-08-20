Paul Goldschmidt vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Sunday, Paul Goldschmidt (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt is batting .273 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 65.8% of his 120 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.2% of those games.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38 games this year (31.7%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 19 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|57
|.274
|AVG
|.272
|.384
|OBP
|.338
|.456
|SLG
|.438
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|30
|70/41
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Carrasco (3-6 with a 6.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 6.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .293 against him.
