Tyler O'Neill -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on August 20 at 2:15 PM ET.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill has 10 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks while hitting .244.

O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (34 of 51), with at least two hits eight times (15.7%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (13.7%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

O'Neill has had an RBI in 12 games this year (23.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.3% of his games this year (19 of 51), with two or more runs three times (5.9%).

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .269 AVG .217 .364 OBP .286 .495 SLG .337 11 XBH 6 5 HR 2 7 RBI 9 26/14 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings