Andrew Knizner vs. Pirates Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Andrew Knizner -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Thomas Hatch on the mound, on August 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Thomas Hatch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Pirates Player Props
|Cardinals vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Pirates
|Cardinals vs Pirates Odds
|Cardinals vs Pirates Prediction
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner has eight doubles, nine home runs and nine walks while hitting .265.
- Knizner has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 51 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, Knizner has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Pirates
- Click Here for Nolan Arenado
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.294
|AVG
|.234
|.341
|OBP
|.272
|.494
|SLG
|.468
|9
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|11
|19/5
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.58).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hatch will take the mound to start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen nine times this season.
- In nine appearances this season, he has put up a 3.55 ERA and averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.