How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 21
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will meet Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB action with 172 total home runs.
- St. Louis is sixth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals are seventh in MLB with a .258 batting average.
- St. Louis ranks 14th in runs scored with 576 (4.6 per game).
- The Cardinals rank fourth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- St. Louis' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals average MLB's fourth-worst WHIP (1.434).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rom will take the mound to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old southpaw will make his MLB debut.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Joey Lucchesi
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|W 7-3
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Bailey Falter
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Andre Jackson
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Aaron Nola
