Daniil Medvedev 2023 US Open Odds
After bowing out in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in his last tournament (losing to Alexander Zverev), Daniil Medvedev will open the US Open versus Attila Balazs (in the round of 128). Medvedev has the third-best odds (+900) to be crowned champion at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Medvedev at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Medvedev's Next Match
Medvedev will meet Balazs in the round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET.
Medvedev currently has odds of -10000 to win his next matchup against Balazs. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Daniil Medvedev Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +900
Want to bet on Medvedev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Medvedev Stats
- In his last match, Medvedev was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 4-6 against Zverev in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Medvedev has won six of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 61-15.
- Medvedev is 44-9 on hard courts over the past year, with five tournament titles.
- Medvedev has played 23.2 games per match in his 76 matches over the past year across all court types.
- On hard courts, Medvedev has played 53 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 21.6 games per match while winning 60.7% of games.
- Over the past 12 months, Medvedev has been victorious in 33.4% of his return games and 84.0% of his service games.
- On hard courts over the past year, Medvedev has been victorious in 35.5% of his return games and 85.9% of his service games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.