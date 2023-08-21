Venus Williams plays Paula Badosa to open play in the US Open in New York, New York (in the round of 128). In her previous tournament (the Western & Southern Open), she was eliminated by Qinwen Zheng in the round of 32. Williams' odds are +30000 to win this event at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Williams at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Williams' Next Match

In her opener at the US Open, Williams will meet Badosa on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Venus Williams Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +30000

Williams Stats

Williams is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Western & Southern Open, at the hands of No. 24-ranked Zheng, 6-1, 2-6, 1-6.

The 43-year-old Williams is 3-7 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament win.

Williams is 2-4 on hard courts over the past year.

Williams, over the past year, has played 10 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.9 games per match.

In her six matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Williams has played 22.3 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Williams has won 61.1% of her service games, and she has won 30.1% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Williams has claimed 33.3% of her return games and 58.8% of her service games.

